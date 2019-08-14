The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Rose Obituary
John A. Rose, “Sr.”, 79, of Zieglersville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. He was the loving husband of Naomi B. (Long) Rose for 54 years until her passing in October of 2017. He was born in Pottstown on May 8, 1940 to the late Henry and Mazie (Heimbach) Rose. John was a 1958 graduate of Schwenksville High School and then went on to serve his country in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he became a short order cook for 50 years, starting his career at Hickory Park Restaurant, then Specks Restaurant, and then retiring from the Limerick Diner in 2007. John was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Obelisk, PA; a member, Past Master and Regional Instructor of the Perkiomen Lodge #595 F&AM; and committee chairman of Boy Scout Troop 105, Schwenksville from approximately 1980 until currently. Surviving are his son, John A. Rose, Jr.; three brothers: William Rose and wife, Marian; Herman Rose and wife, Joan; and David Rose and wife, Randi; and his sister: Joan Rose. In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a brother, Leroy Rose. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041 with the Rev. Paul Chapman officiating. Burial follows in Limerick Garden of Memories. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with a Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m.. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Troop 105 Schwenksville, PO box 1329 Schwenksville, PA 19473.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Download Now