John A. Rose, “Sr.”, 79, of Zieglersville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. He was the loving husband of Naomi B. (Long) Rose for 54 years until her passing in October of 2017. He was born in Pottstown on May 8, 1940 to the late Henry and Mazie (Heimbach) Rose. John was a 1958 graduate of Schwenksville High School and then went on to serve his country in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he became a short order cook for 50 years, starting his career at Hickory Park Restaurant, then Specks Restaurant, and then retiring from the Limerick Diner in 2007. John was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Obelisk, PA; a member, Past Master and Regional Instructor of the Perkiomen Lodge #595 F&AM; and committee chairman of Boy Scout Troop 105, Schwenksville from approximately 1980 until currently. Surviving are his son, John A. Rose, Jr.; three brothers: William Rose and wife, Marian; Herman Rose and wife, Joan; and David Rose and wife, Randi; and his sister: Joan Rose. In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a brother, Leroy Rose. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041 with the Rev. Paul Chapman officiating. Burial follows in Limerick Garden of Memories. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with a Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m.. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Troop 105 Schwenksville, PO box 1329 Schwenksville, PA 19473.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019