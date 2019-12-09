|
|
John “Jack” J. Ruffing, Jr. age 85 of Reading, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born on October 19, 1934 in Phoenixville to the late John J. Sr. and Veronica (Matiasovsky) Ruffing, he served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist 4th Class after graduating from West Chester University. Jack spent over thirty years as a teacher, and principal at Ringing Rocks Elementary School in the Pottsgrove School District. He is survived by: son, James and wife Kris Nguyen; daughter, Anne wife of John Liskey; 3 grandchildren; and sister, Louise “Queenie” Weber. Funeral Services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics at www.give.specialolympics.org Special Olympics 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor Washington, DC 20036-13604 Email: [email protected]
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 10, 2019