John P. Slaybaugh, 56, of Mulberry St., Pottstown, PA passed away on Monday August 26, 2019 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, PA he was the son of Ted Slaybaugh, Sr. of Pottstown, PA and Sandy Slaybaugh Gilbert of Boyertown, PA. Surviving with his parents are two sons Jonathan Slaybaugh and Tyler Slaybaugh. Also two grandchildren Ayden Slaybaugh and Payton Slaybaugh and a brother Ted Slaybaugh and his wife Rampai. John was a Harley enthusiast who loved his adventures on his Harley. He battled hard fighting his cancer and never gave up. Funeral services will be private. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA is in charge of arrangements. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019