John Snyder
John Snyder, 68, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 in the Dresher Hill Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Phoenixville to Warren and Eunice Snyder. He lived most of his life in Royersford, and worked at Pennhurst State School and Hospital. John loved traveling to Bowers Beach, Delaware, and enjoyed reading auto magazines. John leaves behind his brother, David Snyder. All arrangements will be held privately at the request of the family. Online condolemces can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
(610) 948-7672
