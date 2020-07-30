1/2
John Steven Noecker Jr.
John Steven Noecker Jr., 65, of Pottstown, PA, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Although “Stevie” survived the COVID-19 virus, he succumbed to the lingering effects of the virus. Stevie was the son of the late John Steven Noecker Sr., (and stepmother, Agnes) and the late Letty May (Riche) Noecker Machemer (and stepfather, Frank). Stevie enjoyed vacations with family. In his younger years, he spent many summers at Atlantic City, NJ. He especially liked the entertainment at the “Steel Pier.” Later, the family went on many trips to Orlando, FL, to visit family and friends and to Walt Disney World, one of his favorite places to visit. He also really enjoyed going to the Pottstown 4th of July fireworks at Memorial Park with his Uncle Rayo Gladback. Stevie liked to watch the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, and wrestling on TV. For special occasions, he enjoyed dinner at Red Lobster; shrimp and fries was his most favorite meal. He loved all animals, but he particularly adored the family cats. During his lifetime, Stevie was honored to have had several jobs. However, he was most proud to have worked for Indian Creek Foundation and DEC (Developmental Education Center) in Pottstown, retiring in 2017. Stevie is survived by sisters, Bonnie Lee Noecker and Mary M. Deery, wife of George, and beloved niece, Samantha Deery, all of Pottstown. He is also survived by stepbrothers, William Kelius, husband of Marilyn, of Delaware, and Dennis Kelius, husband of Huguette, of Georgia. Stevie is also survived by his KenCrest family. He lived the last four years of life in a group home on Keim Street in Pottstown where he made many friends who became part of his extended family. With his new family, he enjoyed watching old movies, and The Three Stooges, listening to music, and going bowling. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please consider making a donation in Steven’s name to: Cat Angel Network, PO Box 3071, Stowe, PA 19464, or to an animal rescue/shelter of your choice. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
