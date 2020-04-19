Home

John W. Meyers Jr.

John W. Meyers Jr. Obituary
John W. Meyers, Jr., 77, husband of Priscilla J. (Shultz) Meyers, Limerick Twp., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Pottstown Hospital. Mr. Meyers was born on June 15, 1942, in Pottstown, to the late John W. and Eva K. (Hoffman) Meyers. He was a graduate of Schwenksville High School and served with the US Army in Vietnam. Before retiring, Mr. Meyers was a dairy, beef, and pork farmer. In addition to his wife, Mr. Meyers is survived by his stepdaughters, Lin Cassidy and Virginia Imperial; 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and his siblings, William, husband of Marion (Ziegler) Meyers, Mildred Drumbore, Paul, husband of Betty (Leister) Meyers, and Jane, husband of Edward Algard. Due to current pandemic health restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 20, 2020
