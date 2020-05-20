John Wildermuth, 90, of Eagleville, PA, formerly of New Hanover Township, PA, went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on May 17, 2020. He was the husband of Kathryn (Kriebel) Wildermuth; father of John Wildermuth Jr. (Peggy), Keith Wildermuth, Kathleen Schlenker (Peter), Joel Wildermuth (Teresa), and Karl Wildermuth; and grandfather of nine. Due to public gathering restrictions, a private graveside service for immediate family will take place at Lower Skippack Mennonite Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at www.chop.edu. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury from May 20 to May 21, 2020.