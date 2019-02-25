The Mercury Obituaries
John W. Yeager, Sr., 84, of Douglass Twp., Boyertown, husband of the late Elizabeth "Liz" (Weissinger) Yeager, died Thursday at Reading Medical Center.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of the late John C. and Gertrude (Potts) Yeager. Mr. Yeager was employed as an industrial mechanic with the former Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. and Occidental Chemical Co. He was a veteran of the US Navy Reserves. Mr. Yeager loved to play tennis and was a member of the Exeter Tennis Club. He was an all around repairman and could fix anything.
Surviving are two sons, John W. Yeager, Jr. husband of Cindy, Mohnton; Robert Yeager, Boyertown; three daughters, Ellen wife of George Weaver, Stowe; Lorraine "Lori" wife of Joe Pileggi, Mobile, AL; Elizabeth "Betty" Yeager, Boyertown; three sisters, Roberta wife of Bill McHale, Westgrove; Kathleen "Kass" DeRosa, Philadelphia; Gertrude wife of John Lincoln, Philadelphia; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Renee Garner and his brother Robert Jeager.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 24, 2019
