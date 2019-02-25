|
John W. Yeager, Sr., 84, of Douglass Twp., Boyertown, husband of the late Elizabeth "Liz" (Weissinger) Yeager, died Thursday at Reading Medical Center.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of the late John C. and Gertrude (Potts) Yeager. Mr. Yeager was employed as an industrial mechanic with the former Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. and Occidental Chemical Co. He was a veteran of the US Navy Reserves. Mr. Yeager loved to play tennis and was a member of the Exeter Tennis Club. He was an all around repairman and could fix anything.
Surviving are two sons, John W. Yeager, Jr. husband of Cindy, Mohnton; Robert Yeager, Boyertown; three daughters, Ellen wife of George Weaver, Stowe; Lorraine "Lori" wife of Joe Pileggi, Mobile, AL; Elizabeth "Betty" Yeager, Boyertown; three sisters, Roberta wife of Bill McHale, Westgrove; Kathleen "Kass" DeRosa, Philadelphia; Gertrude wife of John Lincoln, Philadelphia; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Renee Garner and his brother Robert Jeager.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 24, 2019