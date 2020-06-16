Jon Barthel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Barthel, 73, of Boyertown, husband of Marjorie I. (Rohrbach) Barthel, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Dorothy A. (Brown) Barthel. Jon was passionate about his country. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was proud to serve in the US Marine Corps and ended his career as a Corporal. Jon was a member of the Boyertown Marine Detachment Club, and you could see him marching in the local parades. He enjoyed watching sports on T.V. and enjoyed going out to breakfast with friends Kim and Don every morning. Surviving along with his wife are two daughters Tina M. Wheeler wife of Mike, and Joni L. Fusco significant other to Robert Grossman; two grandchildren Alexa and Anthony Hoey; three sisters Diane Gumbarge, Sandra Ellis, and Theresa Barthel and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Jon was predeceased by his brother Ralph M. Ferguson. A graveside service will be held Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jon’s memory to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation at www.marineheritage.org. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved