1/
Jon C. Stetler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon C. Stetler, 75, of Pottstown, passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late John E. Stetler and the late Irene (Hause) Stetler. Jon worked as a shipping supervisor for the former Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. for many years. He is survived by three cousins, David L. Stetler, Pottstown, James L. Stetler, Pottstown, Judith S. Embriani, Douglassville. Services will be private. Burial will be private in Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved