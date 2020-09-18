Jon C. Stetler, 75, of Pottstown, passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late John E. Stetler and the late Irene (Hause) Stetler. Jon worked as a shipping supervisor for the former Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. for many years. He is survived by three cousins, David L. Stetler, Pottstown, James L. Stetler, Pottstown, Judith S. Embriani, Douglassville. Services will be private. Burial will be private in Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
