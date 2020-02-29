|
Joseph A. Camaho, 76, passed away on February 26, 2020, at his home in Pottstown, PA. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Royersford United Methodist Church, 380 Church St., Royersford, PA 19468. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. A time of fellowship will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the Royersford United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 380 Church St., Royersford, PA 19468. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 1, 2020