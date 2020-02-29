The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Camaho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Camaho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Camaho Obituary
Joseph A. Camaho, 76, passed away on February 26, 2020, at his home in Pottstown, PA. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Royersford United Methodist Church, 380 Church St., Royersford, PA 19468. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. A time of fellowship will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the Royersford United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 380 Church St., Royersford, PA 19468. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -