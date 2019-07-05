The Mercury Obituaries
Joseph D. Birmingham, 81, of Douglasville. Husband of K. Joan (Henson) Birmingham. Passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at home with his family. Born in Shenandoah, PA. He was a son of the late Helen E. (Shustack) and John J. Birmingham, Sr. Joe worked as a supervisor at DANA Corp for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church 127 Jefferson St. Stowe, PA 19464. Joe is survived by his children, Randal L. Birmingham of Reading. Twin Sons, Wayne J. husband of Elisa Birmingham and Dwayne J. Birmingham both of Hereford. Monica R. wife of Randal Muennink of New Braunfels, TX and Diana L. wife of Christopher Trout of Birdsboro. Siblings, Edward Birmingham, Anne Kelsh and Rita Reigner. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the church Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 6, 2019
