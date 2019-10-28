|
Joseph E. Devlin, 83, of Phoenixville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Phoenixville Hospital. Born on August 19, 1936 in Phoenixville, he was a son of the late Blanche (Zuka) and Joseph I. Devlin. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Chermak) Devlin, and recently celebrated 64 years of marriage on September 3. Joe had been employed for over 35 years with the Borough of Phoenixville, first as a Sergeant with the Police Department and then at the Water Department, until his retirement as Assistant Superintendent. During his retirement, he had been employed with the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc. Joe volunteered with the Phoenix #1 Fire Co., where he had been a life member and as a big fan of all sports, had volunteered as a coach when his daughters were growing up. Most importantly, Joe was a loving husband and father, who always put family first. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his daughters: Denise “Dee” Devlin, of Phoenixville and Maureen “Rene,” wife of Oscar Troutman, of Phoenixville; brother-in-laws: Michael, husband of Mary Jane Chermak, of Boothwyn and Brian, husband of Debbie Chermak, of Salisbury, MD; two nieces; one nephew; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in law: Dennis T. and Joan Devlin; nephews: Dennis Devlin, Jr. and Michael Chermak; and in-laws: Michael and Veronica Chermak. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 148 Church Street, Phoenixville, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. John J. Newns. Interment will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery. Friends will be received from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday evening at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Main Street at Fifth Avenue, Phoenixville and from 9:30 - 10:45 am Thursday morning at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s name to St. Ann Church, 502 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be offered online at www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019