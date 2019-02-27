|
Joseph Evasew, of Charlestown Township, passed away on February 25th, 2019 at the age of 94, Joe departed his earthly life in the manner in which he had always hoped; peacefully in his sleep, in his own home, knowing he was deeply loved by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Divine Liturgy in Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Fairview and St. Mary Sts., Phoenixville, PA, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday evening at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 517 South Main Street at Fourth Avenue, Phoenixville, PA from 5 - 7:30pm and Saturday morning from 9:45 to 10:45am at Church. For full obituary visit www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 28, 2019