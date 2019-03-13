|
|
Joseph “Lee” Fleck, age 80, husband of Barbara E. (Clapper) Fleck, of Spring City, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 9, 1938 in Three Springs, PA, he was a son of the late Dallas and Leora (Wagner) Fleck. Mr. Fleck was a graduate of Saltillo High School. He proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. He has worked in the construction business since 1967, and has been the owner of Fleck Construction since 1987. Mr. Fleck attended Berean Bible Church, and was an avid hunter, enjoyed riding his motorcycles, and traveling. He never met a stranger, loved making friends, and meeting new people. He adored his two grandchildren, Lizzie and Brad. In addition to his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Mr. Fleck is survived by three sons, Greg, husband of Kathy Fleck of South Coventry, PA, Gary Fleck, companion of Lynn Bradford, and her children, Morgan, Katelyn, and Paige of Green Hills, PA, and David, husband of Katie Fleck, and their children Lizzie and Brad of Mohnton, PA; three sisters, Virginia Fleck, Wanda Lane, and Nancy McMahon; and one brother, Lewis Fleck; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his hunting camp buddies. Mr. Fleck was preceded in death by seven siblings, Betty Marzano, Naomi Phalen, Darla Jane Bennett, Robert Fleck, Vaughn Fleck, C. Dale Fleck, and Donald Fleck. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at Berean Bible Church, 2675 E. High Street, Pottstown, PA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Pastor Jace Erb and Pastor Jeff Scholl. Burial will be held in the Old Baptist School Church Cemetery in Three Springs, PA on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Friends will be received from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Friday at the church or on Saturday morning from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berean Bible Church Building Fund, 2675 E. High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2019