Joseph R. Frock, 86, of Olney, MD, passed away on March 30, 2019. Son of the late John R. and Bessie Wert Frock. Survived by his wife, Joline Paradis Frock, as well as a brother Kenneth Frock (Nancy), and six children. He was preceded in death by a daughter. Also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Joseph Frock was born and raised in Pottstown, PA. He was a devoted husband and beloved father for 64 years. He served in the Army from 1952 to 1954, then graduated from the engineering program at Purdue University. He had a 40-year career as an electrical engineer for Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.
Donations in honor of Joseph Frock may be made to Sandy Spring Friends Meeting, Sandy Spring, Maryland or National Brain Tumor Society (in memory of Carol Toney) - curebraintumors.org.
