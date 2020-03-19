|
Joseph H. Reichert, age 79, husband of Yvonne (Vance) Reichert, of Millsboro, DE, formerly Limerick, PA, also known as the “Ace” by his PA buddies, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at home. Born on October 1, 1940 in Norristown, PA, he was a son of the late Harry M. Sr. and Catherine (Foster) Reichert. Mr. Reichert owned and operated Reichert’s Service Center in Limerick. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and had spent time behind the wheel at Hatfield, Grandview, and the Reading Fairgrounds. In recent years, he was proud to assist his grandson Jamie with his Nostalgia Drag Racing League career. Mr. Reichert was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and traveled throughout Europe with his wife in the past. He and his wife moved to Millsboro, DE permanently in 2003, having spent the previous 35 years vacationing there. He loved being outdoors, enjoying his time in the sun while being in or near the water. He loved the beach, and spent much of his time boating and clamming. He held memberships to the Indian River Yacht Club, Millsboro Cruisers Car Club and the Sussex Amvets Post 2 in Millsboro, as well as the Pikeville Sportsman Club. In addition to his wife, Mr. Reichert is survived by three children, Bernice, wife of Brad Luft of Pottstown, PA, Joseph, husband of Dawn Reichert of Frederick, PA, and Monica Wagner of Pottstown, PA; five grandchildren: Adrienne Mullen, Courtney Schmoltze, Autum Marturano, Andrew Wagner and Jamie Reichert; five great-grandchildren: Jovanni Marturano, Jamie Scott Reichert, Jr., Roman Schmoltze, Aurora Reichert, and Joseph V. Reichert; three sisters, Ethel Harper, Helen Reichert, and Diane Myers; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Reichert was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Abigale Luft; and two brothers: Harry M. Reichert Jr. and William Reichert. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Due to recent CDC health recommendations, only groups of 10 will be permitted in at a time. A private service for the immediate family only will follow at 11:30 AM. Burial will be held privately. A celebration of life with extended family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020