Joseph Hakun, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 4, 1928 to the late George and Anna (Sim) Hakun, he grew up on a farm in East Coventry Township with his four brothers and two sisters. He was a 1947 graduate of Spring City High School, where he was a proud member of the football team, enjoying an undefeated and untied record during his senior year. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, stationed in Erlangen, Germany. He later worked as an Operating Engineer for NEAR Contracting for 40 years. He was a lifelong active member of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church.
Joe was the husband of the late Jean (Capoferri) Hakun, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. He is survived by his son, Jay Hakun (Kathy) of Pottstown, daughters Julia Krumenacker (Gene) of Chester Springs and Jennifer Laurence (David) of West Chester, sister Helen Dinnocenti (Eugene) of Pottstown, grandchildren Benjamin Hakun, Matthew Hakun, William Hakun, Eugene Krumenacker, Kylie Krumenacker, Abigail Laurence and Christopher Laurence as well as his loving companion of 15 years, Shirley Joslin.
He is predeceased by his wife Jean, brothers, George Hakun (Anna) of Pottstown, Peter Hakun (Mary) of Royersford, John Hakun (Bertha) of Morton, Michael Hakun (Irene) of Oaks and sister Anna Breslawski (Joseph) of Gilbertsville.
Joe enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and football. He took great pride and pleasure in his house on Reitnour Road in Spring City, where many fond memories were made with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a dedicated father, husband, brother and grandfather.
Viewings will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, and on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 301 Cherry St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Divine Liturgy will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to Penn Medicine Hospice - Chester County, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or PennMedicine.org/CCHospice-give. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 15, 2019