Joseph J. Hussar, 83, of Gilbertsville succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Rehab at Shannondell in Audubon. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Nancy R. (Maue) Hussar. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Helen (Vermuth) Hussar and Joseph S. Hussar. Joe was a 1954 graduate of Boyertown Senior High School. He was extremely patriotic and proudly served in the Army with the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry in Europe. He then worked at Dana Corporation as a machine operator retiring in 1996. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his four children. Anne E., (James R. Joos), Pottsville, Carolyn J. Dilworth, Pottstown, Jeffrey S. Hussar, (Sharon), Reading, and Kenneth S. Hussar, Fleetwood. Also he was a proud grandfather to Carissa, Adam, Alexandra, Emily and Aidan, step grandchildren Jake and Jenna. One sister, Betty (Hussar) Klink, Plant City FL. He was predeceased by one sister, Olga and one granddaughter Kaiden Olivia. Joe loved to camp and travel with his family. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman enjoying time in the mountains of Centre County. He relished watching his children and grandchildren grow and succeed in this great country. Joe’s greatest joy and fulfillment came from being a loving father, grandfather, mentor and friend to his four loving children. Joe is a wonderful father and grandfather that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020