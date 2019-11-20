|
Joseph E. Kenney, Jr., 75, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. He was the husband of the late Sharyn A. (Yurro) Kenney, who passed in 2008. Born in Pottsville, PA, on December 3, 1943, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph E. Kenney, Sr., and Margaret (McKeone) Kenney. Joseph served in the United States Navy. He worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and at Norristown State Hospital. Joseph was a member of Saint Aloysius Church. He was a 1961 graduate of Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, and four grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon McElroy, wife of Brian, West Linn, OR; his sister, Rosemarie Hechler, New Ringgold, PA; and his grandchildren, Kenney, Annie, Daniel, and Hugh McElroy. A viewing will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Gathering Center at Saint Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the National Veterans Foundation. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464 will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 21, 2019