Joseph Lawrence Fogarty, Jr., “Larry”, age 79, of East Norriton, passed on March 25, 2019. Larry was raised in Phoenixville, PA and moved to East Norriton in 1964. A proud Navy Veteran, Larry served on the U.S.S. Independence. He retired after a long career with PECO. Larry was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Swedesburg, PA. Survivors include his former wife, Patricia (nee Spataccino) Fogarty of East Norriton; sister, Kathleen (& Thomas) Frizzell of Spring City; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine (nee Taylor) and Joseph L. Fogarty, Sr., and his infant sister, Anne Fogarty. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1 at 12 Noon from the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. Friends may call on Monday from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Interment in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Phoenixville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or the SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 29, 2019