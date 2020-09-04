Joseph Michael Moore, 78, passed away Monday August 31, 2020 in his Douglassville residence with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife Linda (Hilborn) Moore on February 19, 2019. Joe was born in Pottstown on January 15, 1942 a son of the late Floyd and Anna (Caldwalder) Moore. He was the former owner/operator of Douglassville Hotel along with his wife. Surviving are his 2 daughters; DeAnna A. Moore of Douglassville and Jenifer L. and her husband Alvin L. Millisock, Jr., of Douglassville, 4 grandchildren; Kari, Michael, Jacob, and Elsie. Joseph was predeceased by his granddaughter, Emma Lyn Millisock March 2, 2016. Services will be private due to the COVID 19 restrictions. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com