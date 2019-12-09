|
Joseph “Joe” C. Piazza Jr., 60, husband of Elizabeth (Betsy) Piazza, nee Raskob, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his North Coventry home surrounded by his family. Born in Easton PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Beatrice (Tomaino) Piazza. Joe had a long career in the technology industry as a service and installation engineer. In recent years, Joe focused on woodworking and furniture making and was the sole proprietor of the Wooden Nickel in Coventryville, PA. He was raised in Phillipsburg, NJ and graduated from Phillipsburg Catholic High School in 1978. Surviving along with his wife Betsy of 14 years, are his sisters Donna Piazza and Mary Stoddard, wife of Steven as well as many nieces & nephews, and an extended family, including cousins, in laws and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465). Burial will follow at St. Ann’s cemetery in Phoenixville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Joe’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 10, 2019