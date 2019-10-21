|
Joseph A. Ryznar, 93, widower of Barbara L. Ryznar passed away on Thursday October 17, 2019 at Manatawny Manor Nursing Home, E. Coventry Township.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Teresa of Calcuta R.C.C. 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. The family will receive friends from 10-10:30 A.M. at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, N. Coventry Township.
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St. Pottstown, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019