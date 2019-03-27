|
Joseph P. Tuski, age 53, of Royersford, PA, son of Genevieve (DiCiccio) Tuski and the late Michael A. Tuski, Sr., passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital after a long and courageous battle with diabetes. Joe graduated from Spring-Ford High School in 1984. He went on to get a business degree at Temple University, and worked for Wells Fargo Bank for many years. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, niece, and nephews. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his generous and caring nature. In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his siblings, Michael A. Tuski, Jr. of Royersford, Maria, wife of Richard Grejdus of Royersford, John Tuski of Royersford, Anthony, husband of Rose Tuski of Spring City, and James Tuski of Royersford; his Aunts, Victoria Tuski and Rose Decio; nephews, James Tuski, Jr. and Joseph R. Grejdus and his niece Mary Grace K. Grejdus. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be in his name to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019