Joseph P. Winnick, 81, husband of the late M. Berenice (Jefferis) Winnick, of Jim Thorpe, PA, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Surviving are, son, Michael, husband of Lisa Winnick, son, Stephen, husband of Vicki Winnick, 8 grandchildren, and longtime companion Linda Cunningham. Preceded in death by son, Joseph M. Winnick, brother, Eugene G. Winnick, sister, Patricia Ann Tooley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 517 South Main Street at Fourth Avenue, Phoenixville, PA, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:00 am. with Rev. Ihor Royik officiating. Burial will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Phoenixville. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 8:00 am to 9:00 am. For full obituary and condolences visit www.GatchaFuneral.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019