Joseph Andrew (Andy) Young, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 15th, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Bryn Mawr, February 1st, 1958, he was the son of the late Joseph H. P. Young, and the late Margaret R. Young. Andy was very involved in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Paoli 1. He volunteered on the board and fundraising committee with Troop 36 as an adult leader, and volunteered with Cat NAPS, an animal rescue. Andy was a certified arborist and screener with Davey Resource Group, and previously with Asplundh Tree Company. Andy loved the outdoors, antiques, and enjoyed politics. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Backer Young, and his son Jay B. Young, his sisters A. Virginia Taylor (Glenn) and Linda L. Hughes, his aunt Constance L. Rice, mother-in-law Claire Backer, sister-in-law Dianne Robinson (Thomas) as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 1st at 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Pottstown. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cat NAPS of Pottstown, Inc., PO Box 453, Gilbertsville PA 19525. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019