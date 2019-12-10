|
Josephine A. (Piechota) Drop, 103, of Royersford; formerly of Sanatoga, widow of Joseph S. Drop, passed away on Sunday at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Royersford.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 A.M. on Thursday December 12, 2019 at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville. Burial will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. There will be a viewing Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. at the church.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. www.schumacherandbenner.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019