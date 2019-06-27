|
Josephine M. (Coccio) Martin, 96, wife of the late Joseph P. Martin of Phoenixville, PA died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born on August 30, 1922 in Phoenixville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Fusco) Coccio. After schooling, she worked at the former Valley Forge Military Hospital. She had met her husband at Immaculata College where they both worked. A military wife, she and her family traveled a lot across the United States and abroad, having settled back in Phoenixville after Joe’s retirement from the service. She was a member of the Phoenixville Senior Center and enjoyed going on their bus trips. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Surviving are 2 daughters: Katherine wife of Guy Churchill; Julie wife of Randy Campbell. Grandmother of Ryan, Lisa, Caroline, and Catherine. Great-grandmother of Kristina, Brittany, and Kyle. Great-great grandmother of Karson, Keegan, and Bentlie. Brothers and sisters, Anthony Coccio, Theresa Coccio, Joseph Coccio, Jr., and Julia Durachko. Preceded in death by grandson, Joey Gagnon, brothers, Ernest, Francis, Peter Coccio, and sister, Mary Ursini. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church, 212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church on Tuesday morning 9:45 to 10:45 am. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.GatchaFuneral.com
Published in The Mercury on June 28, 2019