Josephine (Cutillo) O’Neill, 87, of Phoenixville, PA wife of Joseph E. O’Neill died peacefully at home surrounded by her husband of 64 years, her two daughters, and her grandson. Born on February 6, 1932 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank D. and Rose (Natale) Cutillo. She graduated from Phoenixville Area High School and enjoyed going to class reunions. She worked in the Physical Therapy Department at Phoenixville Hospital, then in the office for Dr. Giannopoulos, Harrop, Rothenberger and Debias, and as a Greeter at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home for the past several years which was her favorite job working for George Michael Gatcha. Joe and Josie traveled extensively throughout the United States in the old black 1956 Buick. Josie enjoyed playing bingo at the and American Legion with Joe. On Wednesday nights she enjoyed her Crown Royal at the Polish Club with her funeral home family. Josie also enjoyed going to the casino and many Senior Center trips with her sisters. Surviving in addition to her husband are 2 daughters: Colleen O’Neill Stephens wife of the late Bruce “Buzz” Stephens; Kathleen O’Neill. Grandson, Joseph A. Stephens. Brothers and sisters: Mary wife of the late Wilbur Schaefer; Nancy wife of the late Joseph Asbert; Theresa wife of the late Richard Arneson; Michael husband of Betty Cutillo; Anthony husband of Anne Cutillo. She was preceded in death by brother, Dominic Cutillo, and sisters, Rose Shivak and Anna Broski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Ann Catholic Church, 502 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Monday morning in church from 9:30 to 10:45 am.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 16, 2019
