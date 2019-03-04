|
Josephine M. "Jo" Turner, 97, widow of Paul J. Turner of Sanatoga Court, Lower Pottsgrove Township passed away at her residence on Friday March 1, 2019.
Born in Pottstown, PA she was a daughter of the late Edward A. and Gertrude (Cwienk) McGee.
Jo worked as a switch board operator for the former Jacobs Aircraft Co. in Pottstown and for the Pottstown Mercury. She was a member of St. Aloysius R.C.C. in Pottstown, PA
Surviving are three daughters Paula T. wife of Thomas P. Fennelly, Francine M. wife of Larry Delewski and Rosemary wife of Ron Lucerne. She is also survived by five grandchildren Jill, Jason, Ryan, Devon and Dana and six great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by a grandson Patrick T. Fennelly. Jo is also pre-deceased by three brothers Pvt. Gerald McGee, John McGee and Francis McGee and three sisters her twin Pauline A. McGee, Gertrude Spoehr and Mary Billo.
As per her wishes funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Autism Speaks c/o autismspeaks.org or to the Montgomery county S.P.C.A. 1059 Sweisford Road Perkiomenville, PA 18074.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 4, 2019