Joshua D. Pollitz, 22, of Glenmoore, passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019 at his residence. Born in Mixco Guatemala, he was the son of Patrick and Carol (Hartshaw) Pollitz. He was a 2014 graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School, Pottstown PA. He loved music, outdoors, video games and animals. He loved spending time at the ocean and especially the beaches of Florida. Surviving besides his parents are his paternal grandmother, Elsie Pollitz, Holly Hill, FL, maternal grandmother, Lily Hartshaw, Glenmoore, PA, his uncle James Pollitz and his wife Eden, Holly Hill FL, his sister Nicole, Glenmoore PA, his sister Christina, Brooklyn NY and 2 nieces and 1 nephew. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Morgantown Community Church, 4221 Main St, Elverson PA 19520 with refreshments to follow at the church. Visitation is Saturday from 2:30-3:00pm at the church. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 where he both volunteered and was employed.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 7, 2019