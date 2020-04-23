|
|
Joyce A. Kulp, 85, of Gilbertsville, wife of the late Harvey J. Kulp, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Frederick Living. Born in Gilbertsville, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Beatrice (Yerger) Reeves. Joyce had an uncompromising faith in God. She enjoyed time with her family and traveling. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are three sons Michael Kulp husband of Karen, Dennis Kulp husband of Michele, and Jeffrey Kulp husband of Kim; twelve grandchildren Jennifer, Kevin, Kyle, Ryan, Matthew, Jesse, Scott, Holly, Adam, Heidi, Robin, and Amber Kulp; and four great grandchildren Thea, Phoenix, Jace, and Michael. Along with her husband and parents, Joyce was predeceased by her brother Earl Reeves. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to Berean Bible Church, 2675 E. High St. #1, Pottstown, PA 19464. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020