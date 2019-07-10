|
Joyce E. Bertolet, 85, of Bishop Road, Pottstown, passed away July 8, 2019 in Parkhouse Providence Pointe, Royersford. She was the widow of W. Eugene Bertolet. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Mamie (Frymoyer) Eschbach. She was a 1952 graduate of Pottstown High School. From high school she went to work for Jacob S. Bahr & Son, Insurance, as a secretary, retiring in 1964 to raise a family. In 1975 she went to work for Zion’s U.C.C., her home church, as a church secretary. She retired from there in 1997. She was an avid reader, baker, loved doing crosswords and puttering in her garden. She was very active in her church, having taught in the Sunday School for almost 50 years. She served on Consistory and many other boards and committies and enjoyed being involved with her church. She is survived by her sons: Dr. Craig Bertolet, Auburn, AL and his wife, Dr. Anna; and step grandchildren, Alex & Jacob; Barry Bertolet, Phoenix, AZ; and Mark Bertolet and his wife, Dr. Marianne (Marnie) and their children, Elise & Claire, Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Miller and her three children and by her brother James Eschbach and his wife Bambi, and their three children. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Austin Chinault. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Contributions may be made in her memory to Zion’s U.C.C., 209 Chestnut St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on July 11, 2019