Joyce C. Romig


1930 - 2020
Joyce C. Romig Obituary
Joyce C. Romig, 89, wife of the late Linwood S. Romig who she was married to for 63 happy years passed away on Thursday March 12th at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA . Born June 22, 1930 in Philadelphia she was the daughter of William and Grace (Melaugh) Colsher. In the interest of public health the family has decided that Joyce’s services will be private at the convenience of the family. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 16, 2020
