|
|
Joyce Doris Hoffman age 89 entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 30, 2019. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Colebrookdale Chapel, 2108 Farmington Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to Colebrookdale Chapel. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020