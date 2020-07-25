1/1
Joye Burns
Joye A. (Mace) Burns, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 23, 2020. Born in Pottstown, PA, on May 8, 1952, Joye was the daughter of the late John and Sara (Drumheller) Mace. Joye was a graduate of Pottstown High School, class of 1970. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and attended Frankford Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1974. She then began her career as a Registered Nurse at the Pottstown Hospital; she especially loved working on the pediatric floor. She also worked for the Pottstown VNA, and finished her nursing career at a family practice in Eagle, PA. Joye was a skilled seamstress with an amazing talent on the sewing machine. She made outfits, curtains, memory quilts, and even her own wedding gown! She was also very creative with cloth and wood, and enjoyed visiting craft shows in the fall. Joye is survived by James, her loving husband of 31 years. They adored each other and relished every moment spent together on their multiple day trips, vacations, and peaceful nights on their porch surrounded by their cats. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Mace; her sister-in- law, Koreen Mace; her nieces, Sara Care, wife of Kevin, and Julia Mace; her nephews, Joshua Mace, Jordan Mace, husband of Dionne, Jeremiah Mace, and Jacob Mace; her stepdaughter, Joanna Figueroa; her stepsons, John Ramos and Michael Ramos; nine great nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She is predeceased by her brothers, John Mace and Stan Lee Mace; and her stepson, Preston Burns. A viewing will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

