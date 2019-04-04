|
Judith “Judy” (Carfagno) L. Grill, age 65, loving wife of Michael F. Grill, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 23, 1953 in Norristown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Colizzi) Carfagno. After graduating from Bishop Kenrick High School, Judy went on to work for Prudential Insurance for over 5 years. She would move to Royersford where she resided for the past 43 years while enjoying a career as a piano teacher. In her spare time Judy loved to read, travel, attend movies, and spend most of her time with her loving family. Judy, a dedicated mother and teacher, was always involved in her children’s activities, and cared for her students as if they were her own. She was such a loving and caring person and always had a smile on her face that would brighten your day. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend to all and she will be greatly missed. In addition to her loving husband Michael, Judy is survived by her children; Michael (Vera) Grill of Collegeville, PA and Lisa Grill of Aston, PA; one brother, Frank (Denise) Carfagno of Tampa, FL; two loving grandchildren, Brendan Grill and Lillian Grill; along with many loving nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, great nieces, great nephews and lifelong friends. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Carfagno. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Judy on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 6:00PM 8:00PM and on Monday April 8, 2019 from 8:30AM 9:30AM, at the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania. Mass will follow the viewing on Monday April 8, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Sacred Heart RC Church, 838 Walnut St, Royersford, PA 19468. Officiating will be Rev. Tadeusz Gorka. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 5, 2019