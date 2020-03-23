|
Judith H. (Michlo) Lien, 67, wife of James C. Lien, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia. She was born on January 27, 1953, in Johnstown, Cambria Co. to the late John E. and Florence A. (Kubasik) Michlo. Judi and Jim met while working at the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania. They married on Sept. 8, 1990 in Havertown, settled in Upper Providence, and later moved to New Hanover. Judi was a member of Augustus Lutheran Church, Trappe, and the Women of the ELCA. In addition to being a homemaker and raising her children, she chaired the board of Royersford Public Library, and served on the boards of elections for Upper Providence and New Hanover townships. For the past 10 years, Judi delighted being a demonstration chef at Wegmans, Providence Town Center. In addition to her husband, Judi is survived by their children Phillip and Jennie, her siblings, Therese, wife of Geoffrey Hughes, Kevin, husband of the late Susan (Hubbard) Michlo, and Mary Jo, wife of Dennis Rumler. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Michlo. A private service will be streamed using Facebook Live, Wednesday, March 25th, at 3:00pm on Judi’s Facebook page and a public service will be held at a later date. Judi’s family is very grateful for the support of family and friends during Judi’s illness, especially in recent years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426; or /, 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012, https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgephiladelphia&_ga=2.50183462.1404723916.1584804588-1497007807.1584804588. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2020