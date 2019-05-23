The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
441 N George St
Millersville, PA 17551
(717) 872-5041
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Price

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Price Obituary
Judith K. Price, 77, of Millersville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Verna (Core) Breidenbach. She was the loving wife of Dr. Clifton W. “Bill” Price, PhD. In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by her children: Mary Kay Witmer, of Mountville; John a Yancha, of New York, NY; Andria M. Greider, of Lancaster; and grandson, Paul Witmer, of Mountville. Memorial Services will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received at from 10 to 11AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judith’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visiting: . To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now