Judith K. Price, 77, of Millersville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Verna (Core) Breidenbach. She was the loving wife of Dr. Clifton W. “Bill” Price, PhD. In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by her children: Mary Kay Witmer, of Mountville; John a Yancha, of New York, NY; Andria M. Greider, of Lancaster; and grandson, Paul Witmer, of Mountville. Memorial Services will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received at from 10 to 11AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judith’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visiting: . To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 26, 2019