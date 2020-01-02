|
|
Judy (Moore) Pinkerton, 76, wife of Allan B. Pinkerton of Glenmoore, PA died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home. Born on October 2, 1943 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph, Jr. and Frances (Rhoades) Moore. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Honeybrook, PA. She was as a Realtor for ReMax in Exton and Clear Skye Realtor in Parksburg. In a addition to her husband she is survived by son: Gary and wife Kathy Sheridan, 3 grandsons, Brian, Daniel, and Kyle Sheridan, and Beloved dog Rosie. She was preceded in death by grandson, Sean Francis Sheridan, brothers, Edward and Joseph Moore, and sister, Kathleen Batzel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on January 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer. A visitation will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to at www.donate3.cancer.org or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020