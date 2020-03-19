|
|
Julia Adelaide Reynolds Williams, 98 passed away March 11, 2020 at her residence Sunrise of Exton, PA. She was the wife of Jack Williams, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. She is survived by 2 children, Kent Williams of Salt Lake City, UT and Gail Doratt (husband Mike) of Exton, PA, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Services to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Chester County Library in Exton, PA. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 22, 2020