June L. (Freese) Stolpe, 99, wife of the late William S. “Bud” Stolpe, passed away peacefully at Manatawny Manor in Pottstown on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Lauretta (Geist) Freese. June loved to listen to music, and she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and working in her garden. Her fondness for baking was one of the many ways in which she brought joy to the people she loved. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Surviving is her daughter April Longaker; grandson Mark Longaker; son-in-law George Longaker; sister Doris Diffenderfer, wife of Oliver Diffenderfer, of Tennessee; and 4 nephews, Scott, Tim, Tom, and Todd Diffenderfer. She is predeceased by her 2 brothers, Douglas and Bruce Freese, and one niece, Sharon (Diffenderfer) Sencindiver. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
