June Rhoads
June I. (Yocum) Rhoads, 77 widow of Robert L. “Bob” Rhoads of Pottstown, PA passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020 at her residence. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Henry) Yocum. Surviving is a daughter Vicki L. Ellis husband of Brian C. Ellis, Sr. of Gilbertsville, PA. She is also survived by a grandson Brian C. Ellis, Jr. She is survived by three sisters Mary widow of John Baird of Pottstown, PA, her twin sister Jane M. Krezanosky wife of Thomas of Pottstown, PA and Carlene L. wife of Carl Yerger, Sr. of Pottstown, PA. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Barbara widow of Russel Favinger, Sr. of Pottstown, PA Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA with pastor Greg Frey officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9-11 A.M. at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
