June E. (Auchey) Sassaman, 95, formerly of Queen St. Pottstown, widow of Lester W. Sassaman, died Tuesday at Sanatoga Court, Lower Pottsgrove Twp. Born in Pottstown, PA she was a daughter of the late Charlotte (Fulmer) Auchey. Mrs. Sassaman was employed as a presser with the former Sunset Mfg. retiring in 1986. She was a member of Saint John’s U.C.C.; and Schuylkill Chapter #338 Order of Eastern Star. Surviving is one son, Dale A. and his wife Carol Sassaman, Pottstown; one daughter, Donna Jean wife of Robert Gill, Pottstown; daughter in law Rosanne wife of the late Dennis R. Sassaman, Stowe, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one son Dennis R. Sassaman. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Karen Nuscher-Creasey. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Road, Perkiomenville, PA 18074. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on June 13, 2019