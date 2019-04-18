|
|
June E. (Laverty) Wampler, 85, of East Coventry Twp., PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Francis M. Wampler, Jr., with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on September 8, 1933, June was the daughter of the late Paul H. Laverty and Edna M. (Kennedy) Laverty. June graduated as valedictorian of her class from North Coventry High School, class of 1951. She worked at Firestone Plastics Co., Martin Aircraft, and Sears. She and her husband, Francis, were members of Coventry Church of the Brethren since they were married in 1955. June was active on the deacon board at the church, and enjoyed sewing and quilting for the church. She enjoyed traveling to Sanibel Island in Florida and gardening, but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Paul Kevin Wampler, husband of Kathleen J. (Pennell) Wampler, Westminster, MD; her brother, Donald Laverty, husband of Pat, Pottstown, PA; six grandchildren, Joshua Wampler, husband of Diana; Colleen Wampler, wife of Ian Tarr; Christopher Wampler; Mallory Wampler; Ariel Wampler; and Rhett Wampler; and one great-grandson, Hunter Wampler. She is predeceased by one son, Francis M. Wampler, III; and one brother, Chester Laverty. A viewing will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at East Coventry Mennonite Cemetery. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June’s memory to Coventry Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 21, 2019