K. Gordon "Gordie" Frey, 93, of Douglassville, PA, widow of Irene M. (Newhard) Frey, passed away on Sunday at Keystone Villa, Douglassville. Born in Gilbertsville, PA, he was a son of the late Claude Frey and the late Annie (Bender) Frey. Gordie worked as a tire builder for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, and later worked for Occidental Chemical Company for forty years, retiring in 1987. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Gordie was an avid gardener, loved golf and bowling. He is survived by three daughters, Kay E. Groff, Pottstown, Colleen R. wife of Bob Rhoades, Pottstown, Sandra L. Watson, Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Steven, Daniel, Shane, Quinn, and four great grandchildren, Dale, Darren, Adam, Rachel. He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. A graveside service will be held 2:30 P.M. on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Moyer. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to at www.ihelpveterans.org. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on May 7, 2019