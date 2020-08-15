1/1
K. Joan Birmingham
K. Joan (Henson) Birmingham, 81, passed Monday morning. She was the devoted wife of Joseph D. Birmingham for 61 years. Born in Pottstown, PA in 1939, she was the daughter of the late John Jr. and Jane (Jones) Henson. Joan is survived by her children: Randall L. Birmingham of Reading; Twin Sons, Wayne J. husband of Elisa Birmingham  and Dwayne J. Birmingham, both of Hereford; Monica R. wife of Randall Muennink of New Braunfels, TX; Diana L., wife of Christopher Trout of Birdsboro and her siblings: William John, and Carol (Henson) McGrath. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.  Joan was predeceased by her sister, Betty Jane (Henson) Reitnauer-Michael.  She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Joan held several retail positions in her lifetime, with her longest employment at Bradlees in the Coventry Mall. Sales was the perfect job for Joan because she was a very social woman. She enjoyed talking to customers and people she met almost as much as she enjoyed spending time with her family and various friend groups. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church 127 Jefferson St. Stowe, PA. 19464 at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 19, 2020. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. In Lieu of flowers, contributions  may be made in Joan’s name to local animal rescues and shelters.  Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
