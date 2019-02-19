|
|
Karen L. (Gray) Sciole, 39, wife of Micahel L.P. Sciole of Downingtown, PA passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Brandywine Hospital following a brief illness. Born on October 21, 1979 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of Joseph T. and Loretta R. (Lineberg) Gray of Exeter, PA. She graduated from the Center for Arts in Technology - Pickering Campus. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are: Daugher, Elysia and son, Avry, Brothers, Andrew Gray and Leonard Sherman, Beloved dogs, Reese and Shay. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 am to 12:00.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019