The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Sciole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sciole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Sciole Obituary
Karen L. (Gray) Sciole, 39, wife of Micahel L.P. Sciole of Downingtown, PA passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Brandywine Hospital following a brief illness. Born on October 21, 1979 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of Joseph T. and Loretta R. (Lineberg) Gray of Exeter, PA. She graduated from the Center for Arts in Technology - Pickering Campus. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are: Daugher, Elysia and son, Avry, Brothers, Andrew Gray and Leonard Sherman, Beloved dogs, Reese and Shay. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 am to 12:00.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
Download Now