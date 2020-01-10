|
Karl Lee Harvey, 69, of Sanatoga, PA, peacefully passed away on December 31, 2019, at his home with his hands being held by his wife and two children. He was the husband of Barbara (Bicksler) Harvey with whom he shared almost 26 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, PA on October 12, 1950, Karl was the son of the late John V. Harvey Sr. and the late Geraldine Rose (Posch) Harvey. Karl graduated with the class of 1968 from Dieruff High School, Allentown, PA. He then went on to serve two years in the US Air Force as an MP (Military Police) in Korea during the Vietnam War. Karl was a tractor trailer driver among other occupations for many years. From March 4, 1984 to present he worked for A-Copy America, XTEC Office Solutions, IKON, and Ricoh-USA (each company being acquired by the one after). Due to multiple health issues, he worked from home for almost 5 years. He was a lover of hats and collected hats from every city he and Barb traveled to over the years, with many of them coming from a 2004 trip to Alaska. He enjoyed cars and motorcycles. Prior to health issues getting in his way, Karl was a volunteer corner worker for MARRC (Mid-Atlantic Road Racing Club) during motorcycle races at Summit Point, West Virginia. He also worked track days for Team Promotion at Pocono Raceway. He was an avid watcher of MSNBC news and loved following the weather. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Karl is survived by his daughter, Jessica T. (Cahill) Ramirez, wife of James, Limerick, PA; his son, James E. Cahill, husband of Jackie (Oberg), Yardley, PA; his brother, John V. Harvey, Jr., husband of Jane (Wenner), Allentown, PA; his sister, Kathleen R. (Harvey) Toth, significant other of Robert Saeger, Allentown, PA; his grandchildren, listed in birth order, AJ, Jack, Jacob, Maggie, Grace, and Charlotte; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his chocolate lab and best buddy, Fairbanks, and his ol’ girl, Juneau. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9:00am – 11:00am at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00am, officiated by Reverend Marvin A. Marsh, retired. At Karl’s request, please do not wear all black. Karl was a lover of color and not afraid to wear pink or purple! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karl’s memory to Flight 93 National Memorial online at https://www.flight93friends.org/donate or mailed to P.O. box 96591, Washington, D.C. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 12, 2020